Contrasting NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 14.98% 31.12% 12.59% Micron Technology 24.86% 19.01% 14.27%

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Micron Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Micron Technology pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Micron Technology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Micron Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 5.79 $52.00 million $5.66 33.15 Micron Technology $27.71 billion 3.79 $5.86 billion $6.48 14.46

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 8 13 1 2.61 Micron Technology 1 4 24 1 2.83

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus price target of $238.52, suggesting a potential upside of 27.14%. Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $113.14, suggesting a potential upside of 20.71%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Summary

Micron Technology beats NXP Semiconductors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The MBU segment offers memory products sold into smartphone and other mobile-device markets. The SBU segment consists of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets, and other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms. The EBU segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph Leon Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman on October 5, 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

