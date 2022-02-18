Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) versus Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Head to Head Contrast

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 67.93% 8.16% 8.01% Chatham Lodging Trust -6.00% -1.38% -0.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $122.36 million 9.67 $90.23 million $0.62 14.39 Chatham Lodging Trust $144.92 million 4.95 -$76.02 million ($0.26) -56.54

Broadmark Realty Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadmark Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadmark Realty Capital and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

