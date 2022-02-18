Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases 27 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.27) per share, with a total value of £144.99 ($196.20).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 539.20 ($7.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. British Land Company Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 454.10 ($6.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.63). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 536.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 521.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.36) to GBX 650 ($8.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.28).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

