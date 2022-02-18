Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Earl Sibley Acquires 14 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,044 ($14.13) per share, with a total value of £146.16 ($197.78).

Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 17th, Earl Sibley acquired 14 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,101 ($14.90) per share, with a total value of £154.14 ($208.58).
  • On Thursday, December 16th, Earl Sibley purchased 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($15.35) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($199.49).

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,011.50 ($13.69) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 831.43 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.28). The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,105.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,154.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.11) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.22) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.11) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.29) to GBX 1,260 ($17.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,397.44 ($18.91).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

