Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Earl Sibley Acquires 14 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,044 ($14.13) per share, with a total value of £146.16 ($197.78).
Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 17th, Earl Sibley acquired 14 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,101 ($14.90) per share, with a total value of £154.14 ($208.58).
- On Thursday, December 16th, Earl Sibley purchased 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($15.35) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($199.49).
LON VTY opened at GBX 1,011.50 ($13.69) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 831.43 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.28). The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,105.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,154.62.
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
