Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Clariant (AEX:CLN) a CHF 18 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18 price objective on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a CHF 19 target price on Clariant in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Baader Bank set a CHF 24 price target on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 20 price target on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 price target on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 20 price target on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Clariant has a 12-month low of CHF 18.27 and a 12-month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

