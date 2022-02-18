G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 42,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

