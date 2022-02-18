Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Insider Sells £61,600 in Stock

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan sold 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £61,600 ($83,355.89).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Henry Turcan sold 30,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £2,700 ($3,653.59).

On Monday, February 14th, Henry Turcan sold 163,270 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £13,061.60 ($17,674.70).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Henry Turcan acquired 118,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,440 ($12,774.02).

On Monday, January 24th, Henry Turcan purchased 500,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($60,893.10).

On Thursday, January 20th, Henry Turcan sold 1,100,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £110,000 ($148,849.80).

On Friday, January 14th, Henry Turcan sold 300,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($40,595.40).

On Monday, January 17th, Henry Turcan sold 1,115,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £100,350 ($135,791.61).

Shares of LON MMX opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £24.42 million and a PE ratio of 29.17. Minds and Machines Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 10 ($0.14).

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

