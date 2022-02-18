Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

REXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $69.99 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 85,041 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.