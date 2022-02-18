Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$58.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$55.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.08.

ENB stock opened at C$52.75 on Monday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.98 and a 1 year high of C$55.60. The company has a market cap of C$106.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 119.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Insiders sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 over the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

