Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2,500.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a C$1,830.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$904.18.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE:EDV opened at C$32.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.66. The company has a market cap of C$8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$35.94.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.