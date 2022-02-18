Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock.
TSE:ATD opened at C$50.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$47.01 and a one year high of C$55.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.1500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
