National Bankshares Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$203.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF cut their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$234.55.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$181.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$171.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$184.70. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$155.42 and a 1 year high of C$214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

