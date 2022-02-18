JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 32 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

