2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Shares Up 0.7%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.12. 1,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

