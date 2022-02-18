Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Atlas stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. Atlas has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.
About Atlas
Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.
