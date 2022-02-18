Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.49 or 0.00264211 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005351 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000896 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,981,237 coins and its circulating supply is 434,720,801 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.