$51.26 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post $51.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.18 million and the highest is $51.35 million. Model N reported sales of $48.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $213.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.25 million to $214.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $239.77 million, with estimates ranging from $238.03 million to $241.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 179,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.58 million, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. Model N has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

