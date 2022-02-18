Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600.26 Million

Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $600.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $647.59 million and the lowest is $560.11 million. Woodward posted sales of $581.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $120.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,754. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 20.44%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Woodward by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

