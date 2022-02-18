Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PING shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,508. Ping Identity has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.