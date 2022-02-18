Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $662 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.69 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $47.41. 568,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.45.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

