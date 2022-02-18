AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

AXT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 293,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,549. AXT has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $325.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AXT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter valued at $1,258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AXT by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

