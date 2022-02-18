Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $8.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Wipro by 104.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 49.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,758 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wipro by 220.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 3,839.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,002 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.36. 1,635,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

