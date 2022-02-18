Brokerages Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $39.88

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,080. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fastly by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Fastly by 26.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 10.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,585,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. Fastly’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

