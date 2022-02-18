Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Down 0.7%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.29. 16,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 19,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

About Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. Its portfolio include Ulaan Ovoo in Mongolia, Pulacayo in Bolivia, Titan in Ontario, and Gibellini in Nevada. The company was founded on November 6, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

