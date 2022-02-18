Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Shares Down 3.4%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 16,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 13,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

About Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

