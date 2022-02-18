RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 608,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 567,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in RedBall Acquisition by 6.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 45.3% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 401,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 87,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,622. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. RedBall Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

