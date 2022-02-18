Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Drops By 26.5%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 81,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 68,550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,749,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period.

Shares of AOD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 288,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

