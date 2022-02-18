OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 1,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 12,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Get OI alerts:

OI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.