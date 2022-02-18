Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Down 26.8% in January

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,700 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 389,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,719. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

