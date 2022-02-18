Decentralized Machine Learning 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,742.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $196,139.44 and approximately $2,742.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00038870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00107809 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

