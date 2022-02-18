Axe Price Down 21.9% This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Axe has a market capitalization of $59,692.79 and $59,028.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.55 or 0.00304071 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.