QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. QIAGEN posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.22. 545,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after buying an additional 75,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

