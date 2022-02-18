Analysts Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.55). 2U reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 2U by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

TWOU stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 5,453,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,869. 2U has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $766.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

