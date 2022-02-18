Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LHC Group.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.20. The stock had a trading volume of 196,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,379. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day moving average is $149.13.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

