American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $148.06. 1,407,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

Get American Water Works alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in American Water Works by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.