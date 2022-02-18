Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 129,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 350,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

