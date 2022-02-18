Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Shares Down 0.9%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). 75,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 435,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.16 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The company has a market cap of £10.23 million and a P/E ratio of 33.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 178.24%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

