Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Shares Down 2%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s stock price dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 104,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 200,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, TheStreet cut Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SECO. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,914,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 838,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 472,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Secoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

