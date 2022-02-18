Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Shares Down 2%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s stock price dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 104,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 200,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Separately, TheStreet cut Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.
Secoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:SECO)
Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.
