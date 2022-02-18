Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Trading Up 23.8%

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) was up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03). Approximately 28,264,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,080% from the average daily volume of 888,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
The company has a market capitalization of £10.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.
Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Company Profile (LON:CPT)
See Also
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concepta PLC (CPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.