Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Up 40.1% in January

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 787,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Northern Trust by 62.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.45. 974,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

