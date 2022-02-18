Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 41.9% in January

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,095,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,380,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 348,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after buying an additional 236,436 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 109,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after buying an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.99. 211,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,013. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

