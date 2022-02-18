Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Up 41.0% in January

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

CDE stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,317,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 420.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

