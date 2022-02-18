Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 477.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,027 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,470,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,585,477. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.