OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.63 Million

Equities analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to announce sales of $21.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.80 million. OptiNose posted sales of $16.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $73.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.59 million to $75.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $109.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 150,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,598. The firm has a market cap of $234.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

