Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

NYSE GTX remained flat at $$7.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 155,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,334. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 20.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

