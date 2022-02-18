Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonendo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NYSE:SONX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,479. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

