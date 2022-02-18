Short Interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Declines By 25.2%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 596,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of KRMD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,902. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $140.81 million, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.35.
Repro Med Systems Company Profile
Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.