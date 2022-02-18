Short Interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Declines By 25.2%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 596,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of KRMD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,902. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $140.81 million, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

