Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $47.41. 568,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.45.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tenable by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 186,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tenable by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Tenable by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.