MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $62.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in MarineMax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 219,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

