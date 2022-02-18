Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after buying an additional 577,798 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after buying an additional 162,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 65.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 106,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.89. 322,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,919. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

